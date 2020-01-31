Ride-share driver accused of sexually assaulting young girl in New Jersey

PASSAIC COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A ride-share driver in New Jersey, who was an active member of the military, is charged with sexually assaulting a young girl.
Julio Mejia, 39, was taken into custody Thursday.
Prosecutors claim the sexual assault took place in September while the child was a passenger in the car.
Mejia is charged with two counts of sexual assault, second degree, endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of criminal sexual contact.
He could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Mejia is due back in court on February 4.
