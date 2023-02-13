Ridgewood considering later start time for high school students

Ridgewood School District is considering a later start time for high school students.

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- High School students in Ridgewood might get some extra time to sleep in, but probably not in time for next school year.

The Board of Education in Ridgewood, New Jersey will vote Monday on a resolution to introduce a later start schedule for high school students.

The high school's principal wants to push the start time 35 minutes later, from 7:45 a.m. to 8:20 a.m.

That would make the end of the school day just 15 minutes later, finishing at 3:30 p.m.

For now, only the high school's nearly 1,800 students would be affected. A proposal to change the middle school schedule was put off for now. The plan could be in place by the 2024-2025 school year.

The plan was also presented by Ridgewood pediatrician Anne Robinson. The district did a long-term study of the impact of a later start on high school student sleep patterns and wakefulness after recommendations from several children's health organizations of its benefits for teens.

Lawmakers in New Jersey are considering legislation to make the earliest allowable school start time to be 8:30 a.m. for schools receiving state aid, but the bill is still in committee.

