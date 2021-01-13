84-year-old man dead, 2 hurt after fire ravages apartment building in Riverdale

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9599433" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Josh Einiger has the latest on a Bronx blaze that left 12 people injured, including children.

RIVERDALE, Bronx (WABC) -- A man died when fire burned through his apartment in the Riverdale section of the Bronx Wednesday morning.The 84-year-old victim was trapped in his second floor apartment on Arlington Avenue after the fire broke out at around 2:10 a.m.The building's superintendent went floor by floor, knocking on doors and rousting residents.The 84-year-old victim, identified as Juan Melendez, was pronounced dead at the scene.Two other people were treated for minor injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------