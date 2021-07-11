NYPD searching for suspect in home break-in robbery, assault in Queens

Police say the suspect broke into a home on Jamaica Avenue and 88th Street on Thursday morning by prying through a back window.
He allegedly stole $2,500 from a bedroom and beat up a 33-year-old man who confronted him.
Police say the victim was punched and kicked before he was taken to the hospital where he was treated for a laceration to his face and bruises.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ | Missing New Jersey mother found dead in Tennessee, family says
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip