NYPD searching for suspect in home break-in robbery, assault in Queens

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for a man who broke into a home before robbing and assaulting a man inside.

Police say the suspect broke into a home on Jamaica Avenue and 88th Street on Thursday morning by prying through a back window.

He allegedly stole $2,500 from a bedroom and beat up a 33-year-old man who confronted him.



Police say the victim was punched and kicked before he was taken to the hospital where he was treated for a laceration to his face and bruises.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
