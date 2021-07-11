NYPD searching for suspect in home break-in robbery, assault in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10878830" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The family of Yasemin Uyar says her body was found in Tennessee, days after she and her son went missing.

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for a man who broke into a home before robbing and assaulting a man inside.Police say the suspect broke into a home on Jamaica Avenue and 88th Street on Thursday morning by prying through a back window.He allegedly stole $2,500 from a bedroom and beat up a 33-year-old man who confronted him.Police say the victim was punched and kicked before he was taken to the hospital where he was treated for a laceration to his face and bruises.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------