Search on for 4 who pummeled, robbed 62-year-old man in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the four men who pummeled and robbed a man in Chelsea.

Detectives say the men ran up behind a 62-year-old on West 27th Street on Tuesday morning.

They say the men kicked and punched the victim several times in the face and body.

The suspects took the man's cellphone and his wallet containing $400 cash and credit cards before running away to the 1/2/3 subway station on West 28th Street.



The victim suffered swelling and bruising to his face, hip, and knees and was taken to the hospital where he was said to be stable.

Police believe the suspects range in age from 16 to 25.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

