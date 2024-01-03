Woman robbed by man she met on dating app in Belmont

BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a 19-year-old woman he allegedly met on a dating app in the Bronx.

This happened at the victim's apartment on East 187th Street in the Belmont section last Friday around 4 a.m.

Police say he held a knife to the victim's neck and took away her cell phone, before running away.

The victim was not physically hurt.

The NYPD released some photos of the man they are looking for.

Anyone with information concerning these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

