2 suspects wanted after violent robbery in Queens apartment

The incident happened Friday just after 6:30 p.m.
Police say two suspects followed a 35-year-old woman into her home after she took out the trash.
She was thrown to the floor while one suspect pointed a gun at her head and threatened to shoot.
The thieves took off with $3,000 in cash, credit cards, iPhones and a Louis Vuitton purse.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
