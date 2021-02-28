2 suspects wanted after violent robbery in Queens apartment

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects behind a violent assault and home break-in robbery in Queens.

The incident happened Friday just after 6:30 p.m.

Police say two suspects followed a 35-year-old woman into her home after she took out the trash.

She was thrown to the floor while one suspect pointed a gun at her head and threatened to shoot.

The thieves took off with $3,000 in cash, credit cards, iPhones and a Louis Vuitton purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

A 23-year-old Brooklyn man isn't facing hate crime charges after all after he allegedly stabbed an Asian man in the back because he told police he "didn't like the way he looked at



