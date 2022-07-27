2 people wanted for robbing food delivery workers on two separate occasions in Queens

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are looking for two people who robbed food delivery workers on multiple occasions in Queens.

Police say there have been two incidents reported so far.

The first was on July 3 on Vernon Boulevard when the suspects took the food, $90, and a cellphone from the 37-year-old food delivery worker at knifepoint.

The next day and on the same street, police say the suspects displayed a blunt object and took food, $55, and a cellphone from a 42-year-old worker.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

