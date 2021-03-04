Former NYPD Chief of Detectives Boyce lashes out at DA after hate crime charges dropped in Chinatown stabbing

Sources say the 36-year-old stabbed in his back in Chinatown last week with an 8-inch-kitchen knife is not likely to survive but is still fighting for his life.
Meanwhile, community leaders are outraged after the Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance dropped the 2nd degree attempted murder as a hate crime charge, just a day after it was filed.
The DA said there was no evidence the suspect saw his victim's face because he was wearing a mask and hat.
But, the suspect allegedly admitted to investigators that he "didn't like the way he looked at me."
Salman Muflihi, 23, is currently charged with second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Eyewitness News spoke one-on-one with former NYPD Chief of Detectives Bob Boyce, and he had some choice words for the DA.
"Clearly he saw his face. Clearly, he saw he was an Asian male and then he stabbed him anyway," Boyce said. "This should have been kept a hate crime. I can't fathom why within one day that changed."
Police say Muflihi pulled an eight-inch kitchen knife and stabbed the 36-year-old man while walking on Worth Street next to the Daniel Patrick Moynihan U.S. Courthouse in Chinatown around 6:20 p.m. last Thursday.
A spokesperson for the Manhattan DA said in a statement, "The defendant's statement that he 'didn't like the way (the victim) looked at him does not establish a hate crime when the evidence to date shows that he ran up to the victim from behind and may have never actually seen his face."
Former Chief Boyce says thinks that goes against common logic.
In fact, in any unprovoked attack he says, absent any other apparent motive, he would charge as a hate crime.
The NYPD also revealed that one of Muflihi's previous arrests was for allegedly punching another Asian man.
We will have more of Boyce's interview at 8 p.m. on ABC News Live.
Jeremy Lin, Daniel Dae Kim, and Olivia Munn will participate in the program.
