Nurses set to strike at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Jersey

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Nurses were set to hit picket lines Friday morning outside Robert Wood Johnson University in New Brunswick.

The union representing 1,700 nurses says there has been no progress in talks.

Nurses are fighting for more pay, better staffing and a cap on medical insurance costs and copays.

They are represented by USW Local 4-200.

The hospital has said it will stay open in the event of a strike.

Officials at Robert Wood Johnson say they have twice met the union's demands and offered nurses a 7% pay increase in the first year.

The hospital says it offered a new contract Thursday, addressing some of the union's concerns but has not received a response.

Officials say the facility is ready to fill the striking nurses' positions with replacements for the next 50 days.

Both sides say they are willing to come to an agreement, but so far that has clearly not happened.

