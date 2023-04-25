City to highlight digidogs, drones used in Lower Manhattan parking garage collapse cleanup

Janice Yu has more on the technology used in the garage clean-up process in Lower Manhattan.

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Crews continue to rely on machinery and technology to clean up and survey the rubble at the Lower Manhattan garage collapse.

Later Tuesday, city leaders will talk about the technology being used.

The FDNY's digidogs have played a big role in the days following the garage collapse by navigating through rough and unstable terrain.

One of the robotic dogs helped first responders locate the body of the garage manager who was killed in the collapse.

Just the week prior to the collapse, Mayor Adams announced the NYPD acquired two more digidogs.

It was met with criticism for the heavy price tag, but he says their use in this building collapse has demonstrated how valuable they can be.

The FDNY has also been using drones and both the digital dogs and drones can livestream.

It's a critical tool because the site of the collapse is not stable enough for first responders right now.

"We deployed our robot dog into the building and they were able to give us a video inside, and then we were able to fly our drones inside to conduct an assessment and conduct searches," said John Esposito, FDNY Chief of Operations.

ALSO READ | FDNY deployed robotic Dalmatian dog to survey unstable collapsed parking garage in Manhattan

The cleanup at the collapse site is expected to take some time.

As a result, Pace University's building next to the site of the collapse will remain closed through the end of this semester.

MORE | Dash cam video provides first look inside Lower Manhattan parking garage as it collapsed

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.