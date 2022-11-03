Fighting crime with pink envelopes? City hopes brightly colored letters will discourage drug deals

The City will use license plates captured on traffic cameras to identify people who may be buying drugs

Starting next week, city officials in Rochester will be sending out letters in pink envelopes to people suspected of buying drugs from known dealers.

ROCHESTER, New York (WABC) -- The latest crime-stopping tactic is not an increase in armed patrol officers or more funding for social services. It comes in a much smaller package.

A bright pink envelope, to be exact.

Starting next week, city officials in Rochester, New York will be sending out letters in pink envelopes to people suspected of criminal activity.

People who are purchasing drugs from known dealers will receive the pink envelope in the mail with details of their encounter with the drug dealer. The letter will also include a list of criminal and safety risks they face.

Officials say it is not a criminal arrest, but rather a warning.

"This is not a criminal arrest, so we don't have to witness an exchange of drugs and money. We need to see some interactions between a drug dealer and someone driving in the area," Corporation Counsel for the City of Rochester, Linda Kingsley, said.

According to Kingsley, the City will use license plates captured on traffic cameras to identify people who may be buying drugs.

CNN Wire contributed to this report.

