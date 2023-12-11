Multiple cars crushed by rock slide in North Bergen

NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Multiple cars were crushed by a rock slide in North Bergen and while no one was hurt, it left significant damage behind.

Crews were still on the scene Monday evening to remove the rubble that came crumbling down a steep wall.

There is a metal fence and a retaining wall in place, but it wasn't strong enough to withstand the heavy rain Sunday night.

According to residents, about half a dozen to a dozen cars were crushed by the rock slide.

They were all parked in the resident parking lot of the Dutchess apartment building on River Road.

One resident said he first heard rocks falling around 9 p.m. and then around 2 a.m. Monday, he heard an even louder crash and knew right away what it was.

He said what was worse was the rockslide blasted a cannon ball-sized hole through the concrete wall in the rear of the building that then damaged a few cars parked in the covered section of the parking lot.

Fortunately no one was injured.

Town officials are meeting with engineers to determine what the next steps will be.

