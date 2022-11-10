82-foot-tall Christmas tree set to arrive at Rockefeller Center on Saturday

The famous Rockefeller Christmas tree is being cut down and prepped for transport ahead of the 2022 holiday season!

QUEENSBURY, New York (WABC) -- There's nothing like the holiday season in New York City and today Christmas is one step closer to kicking off in the big apple.

Workers will cut down the tree destined for Rockefeller Center today.

This year, the tree is a Norway Spruce coming from Queensbury, NY.

Once it's cut down, the 82-foot-tall tree will travel over 200 miles to Rockefeller Center.

It's expected to arrive on Saturday. The tree will then be decorated from top to bottom, ahead of the annual lighting ceremony on Nov. 30.

MORE NEWS: New MOMA exhibit recognizes JAM, a 1980s Black art gallery that contributed to the NYC art scene

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.