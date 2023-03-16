Rockefeller Center is closing ice rink to bring back roller rink this Spring

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City's favorite new springtime staple returns.

For a second year, the iconic ice skating rink at Rockefeller Center will be replaced with a roller rink.

Last year, New Yorkers were delighted by the arrival of Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace when it replaced the legendary ice skating rink for a few months. Its debut marked the first time since 1940 that the ice rink at Rockefeller Center was ever replaced for roller skating.

Given the success and popularity of the warm weather equivalent to the wintry season activity, it makes its highly anticipated return for a second year.

The roller skating season at Rockefeller Center officially begins on April 14 through October, featuring weekly and seasonal programming for children and adults.

Tickets start at $20 for adults and $12 for children under 15-year-old and do not include skate rentals.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the roller rink check out Flipper's World website here.

