Rockefeller Christmas tree to be taken down Saturday night

It's your last chance to visit Rockefeller's symbol of the holiday season before it's taken down Saturday night.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It's a sign that the holiday season is officially over.

Saturday night is your final chance to see the Rockefeller Christmas tree.

The tree will go dark at 10 p.m. and the removal process will begin.

It's no easy job. Workers will take down more than 50,000 lights and the 900-pound crystal star on top.

The tree will be milled into lumber and later donated to Habitat for Humanity, a tradition that dates back to 2007.

