Radio City Rockettes announce open call auditions for 2023 Christmas Spectacular

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's that time of year again, open call auditions are next month for this year's Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes.

The auditions will be held on Thursday, April 20 at Radio City Music Hall.

In order to be hired as a Rockette or attend Rockettes Conservatory, dancers must be:

Between 5'5" and 5'10"

At least 18 years of age by September 15, 2023 in order to be hired as a Rockette for the 2023 Christmas Spectacular

At least 18 years of age by July 16 or July 30, 2023 in order to participate in the first or second weeks of conservatory, respectively

Dancers are encouraged to visit the dance company's social pages where dance tutorials, audition prep information, and more will be posted in the coming weeks.

All dancers interested in auditioning for the Rockettes must register in advance at www.radiocityauditions.com.

WATCH | Sade Baderinwa hosts UN's observance of International Women's Day

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.