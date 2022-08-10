Alleged serial rapist arrested in string of park attacks in New Jersey

SOMERVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man they believe is a serial rapist behind a string of sex assaults in parks across several New Jersey towns.

The suspect, 39-year-old Rogelio Postrero, is a citizen of Mexico, and authorities say he was found with a fake green card and a fake Social Security card when he was arrested on public lewdness allegations on August 4.

An alert officer responding to a report of a man in the area of the Nevius Street Bridge possibly exposing himself in public recognized the suspect from the widely circulated sketches.

Prosecutors say he has since been linked to at least three or four violent sexual assaults, and that there is strong DNA evidence in the case.

Police believe there may be additional incidents, and they are asking any potential victims to come forward.

The known incidents include a pair of sex assaults at Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park in South Brunswick and Duke Island Park in Bridgewater Township, and an attack on a woman running on a park trail in Franklin Township, in which the victim was tackled to the ground.

That woman was able to fight him off.

Investigators also found a bicycle in Postrero's apartment that matches the one the attacker was riding in several of the incidents.

He is now facing numerous charges in Somerset County for the Duke Island and Franklin Township incidents, including two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, lewdness, and knowingly exhibiting false documents.

Charges are expected in Middlesex County for the South Brunswick incident, as well as additional charges if more incidents come to light.

Authorities say Postrero traveled back and forth to Mexico and was planning to go back there in December.

