AG James declines to charge NYPD officers who struck, killed pedestrian

Attorney General Letitia James declined to charged two NYPD officers who struck and killed Ronald Anthony Smith with a police van in April of 2022. Sonia Rincon has the details.

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The family of a man struck and killed by NYPD officers more than a year ago are furious at the New York attorney general's decision not to prosecute the two officers.

Video from street cameras on that dark, rainy night last April, showed a police van running red lights and speeding on Eastern Parkway, before ultimately striking a man standing in the median and carrying him 35 feet on the hood.

At the time, police said the victim, 54-year-old Ronald Anthony Smith, was homeless, but his sister says he wasn't.

"Everything that they did wrong led to the death of Ronald Anthony Smith and somebody should have to pay for that," Julye Floyd said.

On Monday night, the family of Smith and their attorneys met with Attorney General Letitia James at her office to learn her decision on the case. They emerged disappointed.

"Even though they broke departmental guidelines, even though Ronald Anthony Smith is dead, the attorney general's office is still claiming that they cannot without a reasonable doubt prosecute these officers," said Loyda Colon of the Justice Committee.

The guidelines in question had to do with the type of vehicle they were using, not how fast it was going. The speeding and travel in non-vehicular lanes were permitted under the circumstances.

The attorney general's office also looked at the officer's body camera footage and issued a 128-page report and a statement saying in part:

"After an exhaustive examination of the facts surrounding this incident, it was determined that Mr. Smith's death was a horrible and unintentional tragedy."

"We all watch the police department run red lights; we watch them throw lights and sirens although none of the traffic laws apply to them. They do. This recklessness cost a man his life," family attorney David Rankin said.

The attorney general's report does make three recommendations: about when police transport of prisoners should constitute an emergency, how to transport prisoners more securely, and on protocols for officers involved in crashes.

It's not the recommendations Smith's family members were hoping for. They're now hoping the Civilian Complaint Review Board recommends the officers be fired.

