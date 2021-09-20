community

Watch Ronald McDonald House New York's 29th Annual Gala on ABC7NY

Ronald McDonald House NY has continued its annual gala virtually following the COVID-19 outbreak.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Since 1979, the Ronald McDonald House New York has been a home away from home for more than 59,000 families with children going through advanced cancer treatment.

You can help the organization by donating and registering to attend the virtual celebration of Ronald McDonald House New York's 29th Annual Gala on Monday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. This year's gala will feature appearances from familiar faces, recognition of honorees, and entertainment. Guests will include Eyewitness News anchor Sade Baderinwa, Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, and Rachael Ray.

You can watch it right here on abc7ny.com, on the ABC7NY mobile app, and on your streaming devices, including Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku. To download the free app, search "ABC 7 New York" on your streaming home devices.

Located on East 73rd Street in Manhattan, and near eight major hospital systems, the House makes a difference for families in New York and across the world.

The House's core mission is to provide temporary housing for pediatric cancer patients and their families in a strong, supportive, and caring environment that encourages and nurtures the development of child-to-child and parent-to-parent support systems.
