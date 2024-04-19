What's up this weekend? Events for 4/20 - 4/21

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of April 20 and 21? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Earth Day Celebration: Clothing Swap, Climate Talks, Vegan Eats

Saturday, April 20

1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Pier 57, New York, NY

https://lu.ma/8orig3up

Seaport Kids x Earth Day

Saturday, April 20

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Seaport Square & Wavertree

89 South Street, between Piers 16 & 17

https://theseaport.nyc/events/seaport-kids-x-earth-day/

Earth Day Celebration and Folk & Bluegrass Festival

Saturday, April 20

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Monroe Center Plaza

770 Jackson Street, Hoboken

https://hobokennow.co/community-calendar/earth-day-celebration-and-folk-bluegrass-festival/

Annual Kites at the Pier Festival

Saturday, April 20

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Pier Village

Chelsea Avenue Beach

https://piervillage.com/event/annual-kites-at-the-pier-festival/

Architects of Air's Daedalum

Saturday, April 20

Sunday, April 21

11 a.m.

Damrosch Park

Amsterdam Avenue & West 62nd Street, New York, NY

https://www.lincolncenter.org/series/lincoln-center-presents/architects-of-airand39s-daedalum-974

