What's up this weekend? Events for 4/20 - 4/21

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of April 20 and 21? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!
Saturday, April 20
1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Pier 57, New York, NY
Saturday, April 20
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Seaport Square & Wavertree
89 South Street, between Piers 16 & 17
https://theseaport.nyc/events/seaport-kids-x-earth-day/
Saturday, April 20
11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Monroe Center Plaza
770 Jackson Street, Hoboken
https://hobokennow.co/community-calendar/earth-day-celebration-and-folk-bluegrass-festival/
Saturday, April 20
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Pier Village
Chelsea Avenue Beach
https://piervillage.com/event/annual-kites-at-the-pier-festival/
Saturday, April 20
Sunday, April 21
11 a.m.
Damrosch Park
Amsterdam Avenue & West 62nd Street, New York, NY
https://www.lincolncenter.org/series/lincoln-center-presents/architects-of-airand39s-daedalum-974
Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.