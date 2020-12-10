Off-duty firefighter rescues man from burning car on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8524467" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An Arizona police officer has given a little girl a forever home after meeting her while on duty.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8524454" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marcus Solis has an update on a raging fire in the East Village.

RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) -- An off-duty firefighter sprang into action to save a driver trapped inside a burning car on Long Island.Ronkonkoma Fire Department Lt. Michael White spotted the fiery scene shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of School House Road and Cedar Grove Avenue.The driver was hanging out of a window.Lt. White quickly pulled the man from the burning vehicle and removed him to safety.The driver was rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries.He is expected to survive.----------