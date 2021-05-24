Family of 24-year-old who fell to death during NYC rooftop party speaks out

Cameron Perrelli died early Saturday during an overcrowded party around 3 a.m. Saturday near East 12th Street and Avenue A.
Police believe she was trying to cross from one building to the next, about six stories up, when she lost her footing and fell.
Her father, Louis Perrelli, spoke about his daughter on Monday.
"My daughter was an angel," he said. "This is a strange accident, it doesn't make any sense. My daughter would never risk her life."
Her uncle, Michael Perrelli, placed an angel on the sidewalk Monday to honor and remember his niece.
"She didn't do anything wrong, very smart, educated," he said. "Was living the dream, you know. Had everything going for her."
Elected officials say Perrelli's death is the latest in a string of documented and reported weekly parties that far exceed safe occupancy levels on East Village rooftops and they want City Hall to take action.
They say there is also a noise issue associated with the parties.
Taylor March lives around the corner from the accident scene and said during COVID, rooftop parties soared in popularity throughout the East Village.
He said they were loud, fueled by alcohol and seemed largely unsafe.
"I live actually underneath the roof so I am up there kicking young people off every night, more or less," March said.
Elected officials have sent letters to City Hall and building managers, but NYC Councilmember Carlina Rivera is working on two bills to address the issue.
"It has to start with landlords of these buildings," Rivera said. "They are ultimately responsible for ensuring that outdoor spaces are legally and safely accessible and they are not used improperly."
One introduced bill would require tenants to sign and acknowledge their understanding of the city's noise codes and another that is planned to be introduced soon requires better oversight of rooftop use and capacity.
The Department of Buildings said it was not requested to investigate the fatal fall and has not received any 311 calls related to illegal occupancy of the rooftop.
The DOB said in order for rooftops to be legally occupied as a recreational space, the building owners must obtain a Certificate of Occupancy for that use. They said 202 Avenue A does have a Certificate of Occupancy which includes an accessory roof terrace. the adjacent building, 200 Avenue A does not have the certificate.
The investigation into Saturday's incident is ongoing.
