Police release photo of suspects wanted in Roosevelt Island hate crime

ROOSEVELT ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- The NYPD released new surveillance photos of three suspects they're looking for in connection to a violent attack on Roosevelt Island.

Officials say the 35-year-old victim was attacked by three individuals on the night of April 14 on Main Street.

According to authorities, one of the suspects kicked the victim in the head while the other two is said to have made anti-white remarks.

The suspects then fled towards the Roosevelt Avenue MTA F train station.

The victim sustained pain to the head, but did not require being removed to the hospital.

The incident is under investigation by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force.

