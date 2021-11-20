museum of natural history

Controversial Roosevelt statue outside Museum of Natural History finds new home in North Dakota

By Katherine Lavacca
EMBED <>More Videos

Controversial Theodore Roosevelt statue finds new home in North Dakota

MEDORA, North Dakota (WABC) -- The controversial statue of Theodore Roosevelt that stands outside of the American Museum of Natural History has found a new home in North Dakota.

The city planning commission unanimously voted to remove the statue from the steps of the museum back in June because many see it as a symbol of colonialism, including members of the Roosevelt family.

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota has agreed to take the statue on a long term loan.

"We are grateful to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library for proposing a fitting new home for the Equestrian Statue," said Vicki Been, New York's deputy mayor for housing and economic development. "This long-term loan would allow an important part of the City's art collection to be appropriately contextualized, and we look forward to continuing to work with the Library on next steps."

The library will open to the public next year and plans to establish an advisory council composed of historians, scholars, artists, and Black and Indigenous members of the community to help recontextualize the statue.



ALSO READ | 15-year-old collapses, dies during Long Island high school basketball tryouts
EMBED More News Videos

Stacey Sager has more as a Long Island community is in mourning after Carmyne Paschall Payton, 15, collapsed while trying out for the Copiague High School basketball team.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyupper west sidemanhattannew york citystatuemuseum of natural history
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY
Weather or Not: Brood X emerges
Data Breach: Museum of Natural History says hackers accessed personal information
Museum of Natural History announces reopening plans
Roosevelt's family member weighs in on statue removal
TOP STORIES
13-year-old shot in neck while walking to school in NYC
1 dead as flames tear through 2-story home in NJ
Man attacked on number 6 subway train on Upper East Side
WWE wrestler attacked during match at Barclays Center
Malcolm X daughter, Malikah Shabazz, found dead in NYC
Group drags man out of wheelchair, punching and robbing him in Bronx
'GMA's' Michael Strahan to go to space aboard Blue Origin
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Cold and windy
Weather or Not: Lee's Thanksgiving travel and parade forecast
Thanksgiving travel: What to know ahead of the holiday
Macy's Thanksgiving Parade: Balloon inflation, street closures & more
Stores open, closed Thanksgiving Day 2021
More TOP STORIES News