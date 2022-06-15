homicide investigation

Man charged with murder of his 3 children found dead in home in Chicago suburb: police

Suspect Jason Karels arrested after high-speed chase, police say
By Eric Horng
EMBED <>More Videos

Round Lake Beach police: Father charged with murder of his 3 children found dead in home

ILLINOIS -- Police in a suburb of Chicago said Tuesday that a man has been charged in the deaths of his three children.

Round Lake Beach police said a mother who was supposed to pick up her three children from her estranged husband contacted them around 1:40 p.m. to perform a well-being check inside a home in the 200-block of E. Camden Lane in the Sutton-on-the-Lake subdivision.

When police arrived, they found three children, identified to the Lake County Coroner's Office as Bryant Karels, age 5, Cassidy Karels, age 3, and Gideon Karels, age 2. The coroner's office said preliminary autopsies indicate they died from drowning.

Police on the scene discovered the father, Jason Karels, 35, was missing along with his car, a red Nissan Maxima. Illinois State Police later found the vehicle on I-57 at 115th Street and started a high-speed chase which would end in a crash in a wooded area off of I-80 in Joliet.

Police said Karels was taken into custody and told officers he was responsible for the deaths.

EMBED More News Videos

Round Lake Beach police give an update on murder charges filed against a father in the deaths of his three children.



"After the crash, Karels made statements to police officers involved in the chase and wearing body-worn cameras indicating he was responsible for the deaths of the children at the Round Lake Beach home," Round Lake Beach Police Chief Gilbert Rivera said. "He also said he attempted to commit suicide several times after the deaths of the children but was unsuccessful during these attempts.

Police declined to give a motive, but said Karels and the children's mother were estranged and may have been sharing custody of the kids.

"I don't know that anything could've stopped this or if there were any early indications of it," Chief Rivera said. "As I mentioned, we were not familiar with this family nor with the house."

Karels, who remains hospitalized, has been charged with three counts of murder. Officials said his condition has been stabilized and he is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

A Go FundMe has been created to benefit the victims.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
police chasemurderchild deathhomicide investigation
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
'Baby Holly' found alive 40 years after parents killed
Man fatally shot on quiet Uniondale street, stunning neighbors
Body of 35-year-old man found in NYC apartment
Shannan Gilbert's sister demands investigation of Suffolk County PD
TOP STORIES
At least 14 kids hurt when inflatable bounce house overturns
2 dead in separate overnight house fires on Long Island
Hate crimes up by nearly 50% in LGBTQ+ community across NYC
7 On Your Side goes to Amazon to pay for damage after dented delivery
AccuWeather: Another beauty
Alleged subway stabber arrested 2 days earlier in police menacing
FDA advisers clear way for Moderna vaccine in kids
Show More
Buffalo community holds memorial 1 month after deadly mass shooting
Adams lays out plan to fix NYC's housing crisis
Arrest made after driver goes on racist rant, attempts to stab officer
Experts urge swim lessons, water safety to prevent child drownings
Company will pay you $2,000 to release 100 cockroaches in your home
More TOP STORIES News