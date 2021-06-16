Traffic

2 dead, 3 injured in violent, multi-vehicle crash on Route 1 in Linden

EMBED <>More Videos

Deadly multi-vehicle crash in Linden, NJ

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people are dead and three hospitalized following a violent, multi-vehicle crash in Linden, New Jersey.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Routes 1 and 9.

Police say a BMW sedan was heading north when it slammed into a Mazda sedan making a U-turn from I-278.

The Mazda then hit a Honda SUV and swerved off the road.



Two men in the Mazda were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as brothers Manuel Green, 22, and Clarence Green, 15.

A man and a woman in the BMW and the driver of the Honda were all taken to Newark University Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Northbound Routes 1 & 9 remained closed more than six hours after the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Linden Police Traffic Bureau, and anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Inv. Ryan Zaccaro at (908) 474-8505.

ALSO READ | Actress Lisa Banes dies after being hit by scooter in Manhattan
EMBED More News Videos

Sandra Bookman reports on the Banes' death and the dangers of escooter use in New York City.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew jerseyunion countylindenfatal crashtraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
US Open tennis to allow 100% fan capacity this summer
LGBTQ+ community calls for pay equity at NYC Pride event
'Springsteen on Broadway' vax restriction sparks controversy
Despite state milestone, some NYC neighborhoods still mostly unvaccinated
Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
AccuWeather: Bright & sunny
Father and son struck by box truck in Midtown
Show More
10 shot, 3 killed in bloody night in New York City
COVID Updates: NYC allowing outdoor graduation ceremonies
4 firefighters hurt in Hell's Kitchen apartment fire
Search for robber who attacked Bronx bodega worker
Tensions boil over as mayoral candidates debate tackling gun violence
More TOP STORIES News