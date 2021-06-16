2 dead, 3 injured in violent, multi-vehicle crash on Route 1 in Linden

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10794348" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sandra Bookman reports on the Banes' death and the dangers of escooter use in New York City.

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people are dead and three hospitalized following a violent, multi-vehicle crash in Linden, New Jersey.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Routes 1 and 9.Police say a BMW sedan was heading north when it slammed into a Mazda sedan making a U-turn from I-278.The Mazda then hit a Honda SUV and swerved off the road.Two men in the Mazda were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as brothers Manuel Green, 22, and Clarence Green, 15.A man and a woman in the BMW and the driver of the Honda were all taken to Newark University Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.Northbound Routes 1 & 9 remained closed more than six hours after the crash.The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Linden Police Traffic Bureau, and anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Inv. Ryan Zaccaro at (908) 474-8505.----------