Inventor of Rubik's cube makes public appearance in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The inventor of the Rubik's cube, Erno Rubik made an appearance in Manhattan on Saturday.

He demonstrated the brain teaser at the shops at Columbus Circle.

The Rubik's Cube is the best-selling toy of all time, a pop culture icon and a global symbol of intelligence. Over the last nearly 50 years, the Cube has inspired everything from TV, movies & advertisements, to art, fashion and home decor.

