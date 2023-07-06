Missing Texas man found alive claims mother drugged, sexually abused him for years, activist says

Rudy Farias came to the attention of police after he was reported to be unresponsive near a church. Now there are more questions than answers.

HOUSTON -- The 25-year-old man in Texas who was found alive eight years after he was reported missing had been sexually abused and drugged by his mother for years, according to a community activist who spoke with him on Wednesday.

Rudy Farias was found outside of a Houston church last week after his mother reported him missing in 2015. Farias was 17 when his mom said he never returned home from a walk with his dogs.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit spoke with Farias and his mother Wednesday, though details from that conversation have not been released.

Quanell X, a well-known community activist in Houston, said Farias told him he was sexually abused and heavily drugged by his mother for years.

"I never heard of a mother doing to a child what this woman did," he said. "That boy needs to go to the best drug rehab and best psychological, mental health facility we can find for him. He's a good kid. That kid was just severely abused."

Quanell said Farias told him he ran away in 2015 but returned two days later. Farias reportedly told Quanell that his mother threatened him, saying he would get into trouble with police if he said anything.

Farias claims he wasn't allowed to leave home for the last eight years, according to Quanell. When asked why he wouldn't leave, Quanell explained that Farias told him his mother would give him drugs and said he was afraid to go to police.

"She convinced him that he was in trouble for initially running away and that law enforcement wanted to arrest him and put him in jail for running away," Quanell said. "She had convinced him that all types of agencies were looking for him to put him in jail."

Farias ultimately had enough and wanted his mother to respect his boundaries, according to Quanell. The man reportedly took his mother's credit card and left.

Police later found him at a church in Houston on Thursday.

"He said he just got tired of her not respecting his boundaries and he wanted his own life," Quanell said. "His exact words were, 'I was tired of living like a slave.'"

ABC13, the ABC-affiliate station in Houston, caught up with them at a north Houston hotel after the interview with police.

ABC13 is waiting to hear from investigators to learn more on what was revealed during that conversation.

In a tweet, police said detectives are not in a position to discuss specifics or comment whether the allegations being made public are factual.

Meanwhile, neighbors claim they never knew Farias was reported missing, saying they would see him around.

Civil court records obtained by ABC13 revealed his mother lives on the same street in northeast Houston.

"He used to come in my garage, chill with my cousin, son, and daughter," said Kisha Ross. "That boy has never been missing."

The Texas Center for Missing shared the following statement on behalf of the family when Farias was found:

"We want to thank the media and public for all their support. My son Rudy Farias IV was found on Thursday, June 29, after being missing for eight years. Currently, we do not have any additional information on Rudy's case. What we do know is at the time of his recovery, a good Samaritan located him unresponsive and immediately called police and 911. My son Rudy is receiving the care he needs to overcome his trauma, but at this time, he is nonverbal and not able to communicate with us. We are asking for privacy during this difficult time but will share more details as Rudy continues to heal."

The chief of the Houston Fire Department told ABC13 that Farias refused to be transported by ambulance, which his mother signed off on, and he was left in his family's care.

Farias' mother shared pictures with ABC13, claiming she brought her son to the hospital.

At the time, the mother believed her son had been beaten, abused and kidnapped all of these years. Another neighbor said he's seen Farias living at his mother's home for years.

"I was just shocked someone over here was missing, and we see him," he said. "It's shocking to everyone."

At the time of Farias' disappearance, his mother told officials that he suffered from depression and PTSD since his brother died in a motorcycle accident in 2011, something neighbors said he would speak about.

"He said he had lost a brother in a motorcycle accident," Ross said. "I know when he was thinking about his brother, he wouldn't come to hang out; he would go and sit there in the back in the woods by himself."'

On Tuesday, ABC13 spoke with Farias' mother outside her home.

She did not want to go on camera but claimed the man her neighbors have spent time with and was seen living with her is her nephew.

She shared a picture of him, but neighbors refuted that claim, saying the person in the photo is not him. Now, they're trying to wrap their heads around why either of them would say Farias was ever missing.

"I do not know. That's what I have been trying to figure out all day," Ross said. "I am confused right now. I am like, 'What's going on?'"

According to the Houston Police Department, a family member called them in 2018 and said Farias was living behind a relative's home, but when police went out, they did not find him.