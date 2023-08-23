Ex-NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani expected to surrender Wednesday in Georgia

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is expected to surrender at the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday on charges tied to attempts to overturn the 2020 election, multiple sources told ABC News.

Lawyers for Giuliani will be meeting with the Fulton County District Attorney's office early Wednesday to finalize a bond package before a surrender, the sources told ABC News.

They say Giuliani has secured local counsel but is expected to be joined by his longtime friend and former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik who is assisting him through the process.

The development comes one day after former President Donald Trump said he would surrender to authorities in Georgia on Thursday.

"Can you believe it? I'll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED," Trump wrote on his social media network Monday night, hours after court papers said his bond was set at $200,000.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.