Ex-NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani expected to surrender Wednesday in Georgia

Tom Negovan reports from the Upper East Side as Rudy Giuliani prepares to leave for Atlanta to face charges.

GEORGIA (WABC) -- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is expected to surrender at the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday on charges tied to attempts to overturn the 2020 election, multiple sources told ABC News.

Lawyers for Giuliani will be meeting with the Fulton County District Attorney's office early Wednesday to finalize a bond package before a surrender, the sources told ABC News.

They say Giuliani has secured local counsel but is expected to be joined by his longtime friend and former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik who is assisting him through the process.

The development comes one day after former President Donald Trump said he would surrender to authorities in Georgia on Thursday.

"Can you believe it? I'll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED," Trump wrote on his social media network Monday night, hours after court papers said his bond was set at $200,000.

Giuliani - feted, knighted and named Time magazine's person of the year for his leadership as New York City mayor after the 2001 terrorist attack - has seen his reputation eviscerated and now his liberty imperiled for his steadfast defense of former President Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 election.

Giuliani, Trump and 17 other people were charged under Georgia's version of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The law, known as RICO, was once one of Giuliani's favorite tools when he was cracking down on mobsters and Wall Street titans as Manhattan's top federal prosecutor in the 1980s. Now, as he nears 80, it could put him behind bars.

Giuliani called the indictment "an affront to American democracy" and said it "does permanent, irrevocable harm to our justice system."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

