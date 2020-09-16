Politics

Former Mayor Giuliani, local Republicans to unveil plan to 'revive' NYC

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani plans to unveil Wednesday what he says is a 2-year plan to "revive" New York City.

He and local GOP leaders will speak outside the Women's Republican Club in Midtown about their strategy to get Republicans elected in this overwhelmingly Democratic city.

They say they know how to remedy a recent spike in violence, urban flight and homelessness.

Among the suggestions made by the former mayor is his call to put 9,000 more NYPD officers on the street to deter crime, shootings, homelessness, and support local businesses.

According to recent statistics compiled by Giuliani's team, there were 242 shootings in New York City in the month of August, compared to just 91 in 2019, an over 140% increase. NYC Murders have increased by nearly 50%, 9-1-1 response times have increased, all the while police have made fewer arrests. There are a historic 15,000 empty apartments in NYC caused by urban flight. Homeless levels near 60,000 across the city.

