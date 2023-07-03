Running community rallies around longtime announcer battling cancer in Massapequa

Runners came together to show their support for Terry Bisogno, also known as the 'Voice of Long Island,' as the longtime race announcer battles colon cancer.

MASSAPEQUA, New York (WABC) -- He's known as the "Voice of Long Island" and if anyone has ever run a race there, they've probably heard their name and words of encouragement called out by longtime announcer Terry Bisogno.

He calls more than 50 races a year, including last weekend, while battling colon cancer.

The Long Island running community showed their appreciation for Terry on Monday.

Hundreds of runners gathered in his hometown of Massapequa for a walk and run that passed in front of his house.

"People have been trying to do something for him and he wouldn't let it happen, so we actually did something," said Sami Saad from Landshark Endurance. "We tried to keep this a secret so he couldn't stop us,"

Other runners spoke out about what the beloved announcer means to them.

"Terry makes you feel like an individual, you can be one of 500 or a thousand people in a race and he will remember your story," said runner Andrea Kantor.

Joseph Saladino, Oyster Bay Town Supervisor, described what it was like seeing the community join together for Terry on Monday.

"You come out to a sea of people all showing their love for Terry who's made such a difference in the running community," he said. "And now they're all here to say 'Terry, we love you!'"

Terry is currently in the hospital, so organizers arranged for him to watch the turnout through Zoom and interact virtually with the running community.

"How much you appreciate me, I've been so busy, I never stopped to think about it, but thank you so much," said Terry. "Love all of you. You are all so appreciated. Thank you."

The runners joined together in saying, "Terry, we love you!"

