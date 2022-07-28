Rutgers University investigating several dorm room burglaries

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Rutgers University is investigating several burglaries in dorm rooms on the New Brunswick campus.

Officials say the incidents happened at multiple residence hall rooms on July 26 between 9 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. at 105 Joyce Kilmer Avenue in Piscataway.

The victims, who are affiliated with Rutgers University, reported that items were taken while their rooms were vacant and unsecured.

The Rutgers University Police Department asks that anyone with information or who may have been in the area at the time contact the Detective Bureau at 848-932-8025.

The victims were not present during the incidents.

The Rutgers University Police Department reminds residents to take reasonable safety precautions, including:

--Stay alert and attuned to people and circumstances around you

--Report suspicious activity or persons to the police immediately

--Only allow in people who are familiar to you, guests should be escorted

--Do not leave valuables unattended or unsecured in your office, residence hall room or at your work space

The Rutgers University Police Department provides escorts to students, faculty and staff upon request.

The escorts provide the community with personalized service to their vehicles, campus residence or the university's mass transit system.

To request a security escort, contact the police communications center at 732-932-7211.

