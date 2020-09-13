Several shot, injured at off-campus party near Rutgers University in New Brunswick

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Rutgers University Police Department are investigating a shooting at an off-campus party early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at Delafield Street in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

An aggravated assault/shooting incident was initially reported to police.

Authorities say an unknown perpetrator or perpetrators fired several shots from a weapon and struck individuals who were present.

Those injured were transported to an area hospital and injuries are reported to be serious.

It's not clear if students were involved, how many people were shot or the extent of their injuries.

The New Brunswick Police Department is actively investigating this incident and asks that anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time, contact the NBPD's Detective Bureau at 732-745-5217.

