Rutgers University reinstates COVID face mask policy at campus libraries, classrooms

A mask mandate returns for parts of Rutgers University after a pushback to its latest COVID policy update.

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The mask mandate is back in place for parts of Rutgers University after a pushback to its latest COVID policy update.

Students and staff will once again be required to wear face coverings in libraries and some classrooms.

This comes after Rutgers lifted an indoor mask mandate on all three campuses last week.

Faculty unions quickly objected and appealed that decision.

The mask mandate remains in place until New Jersey's Public Employment Relations Commission reaches a final decision on the mandate.

Nationwide, there are about 43,000 daily cases of COVID-19 and more than 330 deaths a day.

