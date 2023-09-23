Rutgers University senate votes no confidence in President Jonathan Holloway following controversies and a faculty strike earlier this year.

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A vote of no confidence against Rutgers University's president passed the school's senate Friday.

The vote was held following recent controversies and President Jonathan Holloway's handling of a faculty strike earlier this year.

Holloway has been accused of not sharing power with the school senate, as is tradition in the school's history. He has also been criticized for dismissing a Newark campus chancellor without explanation.

The resolution is mostly symbolic and shows the senate's disapproval for Holloway.

This rebuke comes just three years into Holloway's history-making term as the university's first Black president.

A spokesperson for Rutgers University said Holloway will continue to collaborate with the community.

