Rutgers reaches tentative agreement with three educator unions

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Rutgers University reached a tentative agreement with three educator unions.

The agreement comes two weeks after the first faculty strike in the university's history.

Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway confirmed the news in a statement, saying the agreement includes a substantial salary increase for most of the faculty and a new compensation structure for others.

The agreement needs to be ratified by the full union.

