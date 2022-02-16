Tanker slams into Long Island business, sparks massive fire, shuts down Sunrise Highway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11567136" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NJ Burkett reports from the second vigil held in as many days following the terrifying murder.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, Nassau County (WABC) -- A tanker crashed into the front of a Rockville Centre business, going up in flames and closing Sunrise Highway for the morning commute.The tanker, reportedly carrying gasoline, lost control on Sunrise Highway at North Centre Avenue at around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday.The vehicle overturned and crashed into the front of a vacant storefront that formerly housed a La-Z-Boy showroom.The tanker went up in flames, which spread to the business.The driver was able to escape the burning tanker without serious injury.Sunrise Highway was expected to be closed for the morning as firefighters contain any spilled gasoline from the tanker.----------