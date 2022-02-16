Tanker slams into Long Island business, sparks massive fire, shuts down Sunrise Highway

The tanker, reportedly carrying gasoline, lost control on Sunrise Highway at North Centre Avenue at around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday.
The vehicle overturned and crashed into the front of a vacant storefront that formerly housed a La-Z-Boy showroom.
The tanker went up in flames, which spread to the business.
The driver was able to escape the burning tanker without serious injury.
Sunrise Highway was expected to be closed for the morning as firefighters contain any spilled gasoline from the tanker.
ALSO READ | Outrage and grief in wake of grisly Chinatown apartment murder
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip