Business

Sag Harbor Cinema reopens doors 5 years after devastating fire this Memorial Day weekend

By
SAG HARBOR, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Sag Harbor Cinema is once again welcoming moviegoers.

"This our aptly named cinema 1, it's 231 seats," said Jamie Hook, of Sag Harbor Cinema. "There are 53 separated speakers in this room."

RELATED: See more stories from Kickoff to a Long Island Summer

This Memorial Day weekend is the grand opening for the theater, which almost burned to the ground five years ago.

The fire in December 2016 devastated the community.

The cinema had stood there for more than 100 years and was the center of the downtown.

This weekend it is a great theater thanks to the community which raised $20 million to rebuild it.

"People gave donations anywhere from like 35 cents literally to a million dollars," said April Gornik, Sag Harbor Cinema.

Their names are on the entrance wall behind her and some of them have a front-row seat.

"We're so deeply grateful to everyone in this community," she said.

The cinema is now state of the art with three theaters.

"This is our second cinema, cinema 2 and this is 100 seats," Hook said.

It also has a private screening room that can fit 40 people.

"This room will be made available to the community in terms of the fire department needs to do continuing education, the police department, the village," said Gail Bruesewitz, Sag Harbor Cinema.

I used to come to this movie theater before and it was just wonderful too, but what they've done here is just amazing," said Alfredo Merat, a Sag Harbor resident.

They have even added a rooftop bar.

"It's a place to have a drink and argue about the movie you've just seen or argue about the movie you're about to see," said Jamie Hook, Sag Harbor Cinema.

One could argue that the story of Sag Harbor Cinema would itself make a great movie.

RELATED: Coverage of the 2021 Bethpage Air Show

Destination Summer: Where to find fun in the Tri-State
EMBED More News Videos

Join Eyewitness News Meteorologist Amy Freeze for our half-hour special, "Destination Summer."



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssag harborsuffolk countyreopen long islandmoviesmovie theaterfire
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
More TOP STORIES News