Director Sam Raimi brings multiple Marvel universes together in 'Doctor Strange'

By Hosea Sanders
CHICAGO -- For fans of the Marvel Universe, the wait is almost over: "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" opens this week.

It's the latest in the big-screen fantasy film series and it's expected to be a blockbuster. ABC7 Chicago's Hosea Sanders talked to the movie's director Sam Raimi, who says "buckle up for the ride!"

"I'm very happy," Raimi said. "I got these great artists that I got the chance to work with. Not just the actors but the art department, the concept artists, costumers, brilliant prop people. Every one of them contributed to telling this story. This is such a gigantic storytelling effort that everyone had to contribute."

The story brings together iconic characters from the many Marvel movies for an epic adventure which takes them to multiple parallel universes.

"That was one of our biggest challenges," Raimi said. "That was probably the biggest challenge of the movie. You know, we not only had to make our own universe and the next universe and the next. It was a tremendous art and design project."

With fans going crazy waiting for the film to open, Raimi said there is a bit of added pressure.

"Yeah, I want the fans to really enjoy this experience and feel it's a logical next step in the saga of Marvel movies and the next step in the growth of these characters that they like so much," Raimi said.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is officially in theatres on Friday, May 6. "Doctor Strange" (2016) and "WandaVision" are available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

