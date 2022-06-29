death investigation

Sandals deaths: Carbon monoxide killed 3 tourists at Bahamas resort, police say

It was not clear if the villas had carbon monoxide detectors and if they did, whether they were working.
By Polo Sandoval, CNN
3 Americans found dead at Bahamas resort identified

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Three Americans found dead at a Sandals resort on the Bahamas' Great Exuma island on May 6 died due to carbon monoxide poisoning, local authorities said Tuesday, CNN reported.

"At this juncture of the investigation, we can officially confirm that all three of the victims died as a result of asphyxiation due to carbon monoxide poisoning," the Royal Bahamas Police Force announced in a news release. "This matter remains under active investigation."

No signs of trauma were found on the bodies, police previously told CNN, and Bahamian acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper had said foul play was not suspected. Police would not comment beyond the cause of death for all three US citizens in the latest news release.

SEE ALSO | Police name 3 US tourists found dead at Bahamas Sandals resort; woman remains hospitalized

The Americans -- Michael Phillips, 68, and his wife, Robbie Phillips, 65, from Tennessee, and Vincent Paul Chiarella, 64, from Florida -- died over the course of one evening. Chiarella's wife, Donnis, 65, was airlifted to the nation's capital of Nassau for further treatment before being transferred to Florida.

The two couples had reported feeling ill the night prior and were seen by medical staff, Bahamas Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said in May, and had eaten at different locations.

Staff discovered the couples in separate villas the following morning and alerted police.

Sandals Resorts said in a statement to CNN at the time, "Nothing is more important to Sandals Resorts than the safety of our guests," and expressed "deep sadness" confirming the deaths.

