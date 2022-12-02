  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Santa swaps his sleigh for NJ Transit 'Railmen for Children' holiday trip

WABC logo
Friday, December 2, 2022 5:26PM
EMBED <>More Videos

Santa is taking a short break from his sleigh and riding the rails this holiday season.

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Santa is taking a short break from his sleigh and riding the rails this holiday season.

Ole Saint Nick boarded a special New Jersey Transit train for the 40th annual "Railmen for Children" ride with Santa.

More than 300 children were invited to ride with Santa along the main line.

The trip will include presents, treats and decorations. The train departed from the Hoboken Terminal.

ALSO READ | Rockefeller tree lighting: What to know about the Christmas tradition in NYC

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.