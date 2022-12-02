Santa swaps his sleigh for NJ Transit 'Railmen for Children' holiday trip

Santa is taking a short break from his sleigh and riding the rails this holiday season.

Ole Saint Nick boarded a special New Jersey Transit train for the 40th annual "Railmen for Children" ride with Santa.

More than 300 children were invited to ride with Santa along the main line.

The trip will include presents, treats and decorations. The train departed from the Hoboken Terminal.

