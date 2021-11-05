Naughty or nice? NYC SantaCon returns

Instead of sliding down chimneys, these Santa's fueled with their favorite beverage, descend on the city's streets, sometimes causing mischief along their merry way.
The event requires a $13 donation for all-inclusive Santa Badge access to the official SantaCon venues.
The location of a Yuletide kickoff party won't be disclosed until closer to the December 11th SantaCon date.
Participants are required to wear costumes for the event. Also required, proof of vaccination at the doors.
The event raises money for several charities. This year's have yet to be announced.
