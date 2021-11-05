Society

Naughty or nice? NYC SantaCon returns

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

SantaCon returns to NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Last month saw the return of Comic-Con and now New Yorkers need to prepare for the return of SantaCon.

Instead of sliding down chimneys, these Santa's fueled with their favorite beverage, descend on the city's streets, sometimes causing mischief along their merry way.

The event requires a $13 donation for all-inclusive Santa Badge access to the official SantaCon venues.

The location of a Yuletide kickoff party won't be disclosed until closer to the December 11th SantaCon date.



Participants are required to wear costumes for the event. Also required, proof of vaccination at the doors.

The event raises money for several charities. This year's have yet to be announced.

ALSO READ | Running, eating and weather! Lee's guide to Marathon Sunday
EMBED More News Videos

Lee Goldberg chats with a running coach about the TCS New York City Marathon, and how weather plays a role in preparing for and running on race day.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthreopen nyccoronavirussantaconcoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News