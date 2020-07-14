No evidence of bias yet after feces, dead squirrel thrown at Black woman's Long Island yard: Police

She even has a note on her front door explaining how she lives in fear after someone placed a dead squirrel and feces in her yard.
"At this time, we do not have any evidence of any bias," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. "But that does not mean that it is not there. We have more work to do."
On Tuesday, police refused to rush to judgment over the ongoing dispute in Valley Stream that has gotten a lot of traction on social media with troubling accusations of racism and hostility.
Jennifer McLeggan is a nurse and single mother. She moved into her home with a white picket fence on Sapir Street three years ago.
Since then, she claims she has been harassed and intimidated by her next door neighbor.
She says what began with complaints against her yard was followed by feces dropped on her property and most recently a dead squirrel
Eyewitness News spoke to her Sunday night after she posted her complaints and fears on her door for all to see.
"In case something happens to me here, then somebody would know I'm in house with a baby," McLeggan said. "If I die in here, at least cops would see the sign."
Police confirm both McLeggan and her neighbor have lodged complaints against each other.
As for her fears about guns next door, the police commissioner says the neighbor admits to having a pellet rifle and a pellet handgun and claims they are used only for target practice in the back yard.
"There is no criminality at this time from either side," Ryder said.
This section of Valley Stream has become more diverse over the years. Other residents of color said the same neighbor harassed them too when they first move in -- but not this extent.
"There's no arrest, no restraining order," McLeggan said. "So they're kind of waiting for me to drop dead in here before they can help me."
Angry residents are not willing to wait. There are plans are to protest on Thursday in support of the frightened nurse.
