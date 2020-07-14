No evidence of bias yet after feces, dead squirrel thrown at Black woman's Long Island yard: Police

By Eyewitness News
VALLEY STREAM, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are now speaking out about an ongoing dispute after a mother on Long Island said she's been the target of threats and racist harassment by her neighbor.

She even has a note on her front door explaining how she lives in fear after someone placed a dead squirrel and feces in her yard.

"At this time, we do not have any evidence of any bias," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. "But that does not mean that it is not there. We have more work to do."

On Tuesday, police refused to rush to judgment over the ongoing dispute in Valley Stream that has gotten a lot of traction on social media with troubling accusations of racism and hostility.

Jennifer McLeggan is a nurse and single mother. She moved into her home with a white picket fence on Sapir Street three years ago.

Since then, she claims she has been harassed and intimidated by her next door neighbor.

She says what began with complaints against her yard was followed by feces dropped on her property and most recently a dead squirrel

Eyewitness News spoke to her Sunday night after she posted her complaints and fears on her door for all to see.

EMBED More News Videos

A single mother on Long Island says she is the target of ongoing threats and racist harassment at her home.



"In case something happens to me here, then somebody would know I'm in house with a baby," McLeggan said. "If I die in here, at least cops would see the sign."

Police confirm both McLeggan and her neighbor have lodged complaints against each other.

As for her fears about guns next door, the police commissioner says the neighbor admits to having a pellet rifle and a pellet handgun and claims they are used only for target practice in the back yard.

"There is no criminality at this time from either side," Ryder said.

This section of Valley Stream has become more diverse over the years. Other residents of color said the same neighbor harassed them too when they first move in -- but not this extent.

"There's no arrest, no restraining order," McLeggan said. "So they're kind of waiting for me to drop dead in here before they can help me."

Angry residents are not willing to wait. There are plans are to protest on Thursday in support of the frightened nurse.

VIDEO: White woman charged after calling police on a Black bird watcher
EMBED More News Videos

The Manhattan District Attorney's office announced charges Monday against Amy Cooper, the white dog walker who was caught-on-tape threatening to call police on a Black bird watcher in Central Park.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
valley streamnassau countyabc7ny instagramracismthreat
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dismembered body found in NYC building: Sources
Video shows NYC gunmen who killed toddler; $15,000 reward offered
COVID News: Coronavirus spread at Fourth of July party
1st COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing
Justice Ginsburg hospitalized to treat possible infection
Citi Bike rack stands in way of survival of landmark NYC restaurant
Mask Up Newark to enforce outdoor mask wearing
Show More
Assisted living residents get special virtual visit from '69 Miracle Met
Ford Bronco making comeback after 25-year hiatus
Naya Rivera update: Officials release cause of death
Overheard at Trader Joe's Line helps residents cope during COVID
Portion of road renamed 'Heroes Way' near Plainview Hospital
More TOP STORIES News