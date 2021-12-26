2 people killed, several injured in crash on Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers

By Eyewitness News
2 people killed in crash on Saw Mill River Parkway in NY

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- A deadly accident killed two people and injured several others in Yonkers Sunday afternoon.

The multi-vehicle crash happened on the northbound side of the Saw Mill River Parkway near McLean Avenue.

Westchester County Police say two people were killed in the crash and three others were injured.

According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle was traveling southbound on the parkway and lost control, went through an opening in the center median's concrete divider and collided with a vehicle traveling northbound.

The driver of each vehicle was killed.

Two passengers in the northbound vehicle were injured. In addition, the driver of a third vehicle, which was also traveling northbound, was injured when a secondary crash occurred after the initial accident.

The northbound lanes have been closed much of the afternoon due to the investigation and part of the southbound side has also been closed.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.


