1 dead, 3 injured in Manhattan scaffolding collapse: FDNY

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan (WABC) -- Officials say one person is dead at least three are injured after scaffolding collapsed at a building in Midtown on Thursday.

The incident was reported on East 36th Street around 4:30 p.m.

The victims, who were all working at the time of the incident, were taken to Bellevue Hospital. Of the three injured, two injuries were serious and one was considered minor.

RELATED | Wall collapse at construction site on East Side

Authorities say it appeared workers were doing facade restoration on the roof level of the 12-story building at the time of the collapse.



Officials say no members of the public were hurt in the collapse.

The FDNY has secured the scaffolding and sidewalk area. The incident is under investigation.

The NYPD advised drivers to avoid the area of East 36th Street between Lexington and Third avenues.

Few other details were released.

RELATED | Wall collapse in Brooklyn forces evacuation of 3 buildings

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york citymurray hillcollapsescaffolding
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY cracks down on bars, restaurants as many defy reopening rules
Brooklyn man who made Oscar shine dies from COVID-19
3 arrested after officers find firearms, chemicals in NY home
COVID Updates: No new indoor activities for NYC's Phase 4
Community helps Bridgeport barber replace stolen equipment
NYPD Chief Monahan: 'Hate of police' reason for spike in violence
Immigrants hold sleep-in, call for billionaires' tax for COVID support
Show More
7 On Your Side: Traveling nurses recall 'medical war zone' during COVID pandemic
'No justice, no closure' say families of limo crash victims 5 years later
CDC extends US ban on cruise ships through September
President Trump rolls back environmental regulations to speed up big projects
Businesses impacted by COVID gear up for 'Harlem Serves Up!' event
More TOP STORIES News