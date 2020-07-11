Attorney says talks could lead to plea bargain in deadly New York limo crash

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There are new developments in the case of a deadly limousine crash in upstate New York.
An attorney who represents one of the families from the Schoharie crash says talks are ongoing which could lead to a plea bargain in the criminal case.
The October 2018 incident resulted in the deaths of 20 people, including all 17 passengers inside the limo.
Eighteen of the victims were in a 2001 Ford Excursion limousine, which crashed into a parked 2015 Toyota Highlander in a parking lot in Schoharie, a town about 40 miles away from Albany.
Two of those victims were pedestrians.
Nauman Hussein, the limo company operator, has been charged with 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide.
Prosecutors say he failed to make necessary repairs to the limo and kept it on the road.
