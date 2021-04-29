Burglar steals more than 2 dozen laptops from Bronx charter school

EMBED <>More Videos

Burglar steals more than 2 dozen laptops from NYC charter school

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who burglarized a school in the Bronx not once, but twice.

The suspect got into Creo College Prep School on Courtlandt Avenue by forcing open an emergency door on the night of April 20.

Once inside, police say he stole two laptops and two pairs of headphones.


Authorities say he then went back two days later, early in the morning on April 22, the same way and took off with 24 laptops, school supplies and backpacks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

MORE NEWS: Suspect charged in NYPD officer's death admits drinking, knew she 'hit something'
EMBED More News Videos

The driver, Jessica Beauvais, told police she knew she hit something but was unsure of what it was.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mott havenbronxnew york cityburglarynypdschoolcrime stopperscharter school
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
5-year-old boy falls out third-story window of Harlem building
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC | LIVE
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News