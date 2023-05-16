Schools bus removed from Brooklyn building after crashing 10 days ago

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A school bus that was wedged in the side of a building in Brooklyn has finally been removed after 10 days.

The New York City Department of Buildings posted pictures overnight Tuesday from Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

For 10 days, crews worked to shore up the building while removing the bus from the building on Clarkson Avenue.

Now that the bus has been removed from the scene, the owners can get to work to repair the three-story building and restore it to a safe condition.

No children were on the bus at the time that it crashed and no one was hurt.

ALSO READ | NYPD pulls off daring rescue after scare on Staten Island Ferry

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.